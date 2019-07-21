|
1930 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away after a very short illness while holding his beloved wife Kerstin's hand. They had celebrated 67 wonderful and happy years together. He will be greatly missed by all. He was a gentle, kind, humble man. His love was his wife, family and the gospel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brickyard Ward Chapel located at 1111 Charlton Ave. Viewings will be held at the Brickyard Ward Chapel on Monday, July 22nd from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 23rd from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. For a full obituary, please see: www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News from July 21 to July 22, 2019