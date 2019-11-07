Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Davis Creek 1st Ward LDS Chapel
825 S 50 E
Farmington, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis Creek 1st Ward LDS Chapel
825 S 50 E
Farmington, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Clyde Wilcox


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Clyde Wilcox Obituary
Leo Clyde Wilcox
1926-2019
Farmington, UT-Born to Clyde Harley Wilcox and Blanche Clark in Farmington, Utah and passed away peacefully in Farmington. He married Rosemary Crowther on May 2, 1952 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov 9, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Davis Creek 1st Ward LDS Chapel, 825 S 50 E, Farmington, UT. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Russon Mortuary-Farmington, 1941 North Main St, Farmington, and Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 at the Church. For online guestbook, visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -