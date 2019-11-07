|
Leo Clyde Wilcox
1926-2019
Farmington, UT-Born to Clyde Harley Wilcox and Blanche Clark in Farmington, Utah and passed away peacefully in Farmington. He married Rosemary Crowther on May 2, 1952 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov 9, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Davis Creek 1st Ward LDS Chapel, 825 S 50 E, Farmington, UT. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Russon Mortuary-Farmington, 1941 North Main St, Farmington, and Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 at the Church. For online guestbook, visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 7, 2019