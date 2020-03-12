|
Dr. Leo N. Taylor "Doc"
August 25, 1927 ~
March 10, 2020
Leo Taylor, 92, passed away peacefully at home on a beautiful spring day. He was born in Fremont, Utah to Glenn Ellison Taylor and Dortha May Morrell. He must have developed his love for animals while growing up with his 12 siblings while working on Grandpa's farm. He met and married Geraldine Gardner in Midvale, Utah on October 9, 1950, later solemnized in the Temple.
After 2 years in the Navy, he got his BS degree from Utah State University and a DVM degree from Kansas State University. He practiced large and small animal medicine in the Salt Lake area.
Dad loved animals and had a special passion for breeding, raising and racing Thoroughbred horses. He loved his dogs and cats as well and had many special animal companions. He also loved packing up his kids and the neighbor kids and taking them with him on his large animal calls. He took those opportunities to teach us all kinds of interesting things. He had a great sense of humor and was never above a practical joke. He quietly went about doing good and helping others. He loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and serving in the church. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his daughter Karma Taylor (Scott Smith), sons John D. Taylor and Sherman (Connie) Taylor, his grandchildren Kylie (Steve) Fuller and Mitchell Taylor, and his great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jeri, daughter and son-in-law Gayle and Mike Hurren and twin boys. We would like to thank our wonderful Visiting Angels, CNS and Danville caregivers for their loving care, and especially for our amazingly loving friends Liz and Lissa Gallego, who took such good care of and loved our dad.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State St., Midvale, UT.
The funeral will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Mount Jordan 1st Ward, 8950 South 400 East, Sandy, UT. A viewing will also be held Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020