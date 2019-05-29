LEON JOSEPH KLICK 82

1936 ~ 2019

Leon Joseph made his journey home May 21,2019. He was born December 12,1936 to Edward and Mary Klick of Rockfall-Middlefield CT. He was the youngest of 6 children. Leon joined the USAF at the age of 17 he served 2 years in Greenland and 2 years at Ellsworth AFB in SD. After serving in the USAF Leon traveled the US before settling in SLC, Utah where he established Acme Radiator in 1976 and ran the business for 12 years. He then ventured to Roosevelt, Utah and raised cattle on his ranch for many years. Leon was an entrepreneur that succeeded in anything he put his mind to. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Leon leaves behind his wife of 30 years Rose (Valdez) Klick which includes her children and extended family. His children Wayne Klick of SLC, Utah; Michelle Klick of Rapid City, South Dakota; Grandson Kelly Klick; Great Grandchildren Makiya and Hendrix Klick all of South Dakota and all extended family including several Nieces and Nephews of CA and CT. Many friends. Many memories. Services are to be held at Camp Williams 17111 S. Redwood Rd. Bluffdale, Ut 84065 on Friday May 31. Viewing at 10AM-11AM. Funeral Service 11AM-12PM. Graveside Service 1PM-2PM all are welcome!

