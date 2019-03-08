Leon Ridd

1922~2019

Holladay, UT-LEON RIDD, a man of integrity whose word was his bond, left mortality on Sunday March 3, 2019, at the age of 96.

He was born in Hunter, Utah, to Heber Eugene and Etta Day Ridd on August 21, 1922. He graduated from Cyprus High School and attended the University of Utah. He was a devoted and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During the first part of WWII, Leon supervised and built barracks at the Tooele Army Depot and Camp Kearns, eventually joining the Army Air Corp and serving in the European Theater in England, France and Germany.

Upon returning home he married Lucile Golder on February 14, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. Leon and Lucile are parents of two daughters -Sheryl Mather and Jane Jones (Spencer), and four sons -Randall (Tamina), Kevin (Ann), Trent (Tawna), and Brian (Tracy) Ridd, who were taught by their father's example that your good name is one of your greatest treasures in life.

In his career as a general contractor, Leon built beautiful custom homes throughout the Salt Lake Valley and beyond. He was energetic and hard working and earned a reputation for precision and craftsmanship.

He is survived by his children, 30 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, his brothers LaMar, Dale and Merrill (Codele) Ridd, his sister LaVelle Moss, and sister-in-law Susan Ball Ridd.

Welcoming him on the other side are his parents, wife, son-in-law Jerry Mather, grandson Clete Ridd, great grandson Weston Seare, sister Floretta Christensen, brothers Donald, Duane, and Gordon Ridd, as well as many other beloved family members and dear friends who have preceded him.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11 at 12:00 noon in the Olympus 2nd Ward Chapel (3070 East Nila Way, Holladay, Utah). Friends and family may visit Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the same location, and from 10:30 until 11:30 AM prior to the funeral. Interment in the Memorial Holladay Cemetery. You may share a memory at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/leon-ridd/

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary