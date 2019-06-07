Leona Pearl Huish Stott

November 1920-June 2019

Taylorsville, UT-Leona Pearl Huish Stott passed away at the age of 98 on June 5, 2019, in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born November 24, 1920 in Douglas, Arizona to Leo Nephi Huish and Beulah Haynie. She married Edgar Keith Stott on February 12, 1943, and they were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple.

Pearl was a loving and devoted mother who created a wonderful home for her family. Together they had seven children: Keith, Jr. (Barbara) of Provo; Carol; Kevin (Barbara) of West Valley City; Alan (Joan) of Lancaster, California; Brian; Steven (Susan) of West Valley City; and Galen (Jayne, deceased) of Salt Lake City. She is preceded in death by her husband and two children Carol and Brian. She has 20 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. Pearl was the first of ten children and is survived by sisters Mariana Francis and Pauline Larson, and brothers Rae and Jared Huish, all of whom live in Arizona.

Pearl was a dedicated, life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and as a young woman, served in the California Mission. Immediately after World War II, she and her husband served in Argentina. Later in life, she served in the Chile Osorno Mission, where Keith was president, and in the Guatemala Missionary Training Center, where he was also president.

A graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah, and a memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 3900 S. 4000 W., West Valley City, Utah.

