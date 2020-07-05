1/2
Leonard Eugene Keding
1927 - 2020
Leonard Eugene Keding, our loving Uncle, passed away July 2, 2020 in Draper, Utah. Born December 3,1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah the son to Elon and Ellen Johnson Keding.
Graveside service for Leonard will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 10:00am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery family gravesite (North end of the Cemetery in the middle by 11th Ave). Please wear your mask and social distance. Full obituary for Leonard is at www.HolbrookMortuary.com where you can send tributes and memories of Leonard for the family to read.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
the Salt Lake City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
