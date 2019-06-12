|
|
1951 ~ 2019
Dallas, Texas-L. Kent Ryan was born May 25, 1951 to Thomas B. Ryan and Norma Dee Jones Ryan at Perrin Air Force Base, Sherman, TX, where his father was a flight instructor. The Ryan family moved many times around the U.S.A. Kent married Terrie Lee Davis, 1976, Salt Lake L.D.S.Temple. They had five children. His profession was in the computer technology field. Kent died of pancreatic cancer June 5, 2019, Allen, TX. A funeral took place in Allen, TX, June 8. A Utah memorial service and burial will be held Saturday, June 15 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, 84106. Visiting at 10:00 a.m., service 11:00 a.m. Please see full obituary at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from June 12 to June 13, 2019