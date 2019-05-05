LeRoy Alma Bruin

1931 ~ 2019

LeRoy Alma Bruin, age 87 passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones May 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on November 9, 1931 to Barend Bruin and Johanna Willemina Bakker. He married Dorothy Joyce Juliussen on March 22, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Leroy was a man without guile and will be remembered as one of the kindest people to ever grace the earth. He was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a scout master of troop 79 for many years and valued beyond measure his 19 eagle scouts. He also served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and afterward served an LDS mission to Holland. Roy is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents Barend and Johanna, His four brothers Stanley, John, Ronald and Jerry. He is survived by his two sons Michael and Gordon, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday May 8 at the LDS South Mountain Draper stake center located adjacent to the Draper Temple at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held on the morning of the funeral from 9am till 10:30am. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary