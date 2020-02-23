Home

Leroy Caton (Lee) Pierce

Leroy Caton (Lee) Pierce Obituary
Leroy (Lee) Caton Pierce
1944~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle Lee Caton Pierce, 76, passed away February 17, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lee was born January 30, 1944, in San Mateo, California.
Funeral Services will be held February 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 755 East Three Fountains Drive, Murray, Utah. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a more complete obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/leroy-lee-caton-pierce
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020
