LeRoy Walter Jensen

"Beloved Husband"

1935 ~ 2019

LeRoy Walter Jensen passed away on March 8, 2019 from complications of surgery and pneumonia. He was born in Salt Lake City on September 3, 1935 to Clifton LeRoy and Leah Ethel Grimsdell Jensen. He attended West High School and Salt Lake Community College with an Associate Degree in electronics. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and then went to work for Amoco Oil Refinery. He started on the bull gang and continued working there for 37 years and retired as Supervisor over Instrumentation and Electrical. He was an extremely hard working man, accomplished at fixing everything, a loving husband and father and an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman.

He married Eldean Blackburn in 1959; she passed away in 1993. He married Arilyn Erekson in 1995 in the Bountiful Temple. She said there was never a more loving and caring husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather or friend.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities in bishoprics, stake high counsel, membership clerk and many others. He had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and shared it often.

Survived by his spouse, Arilyn Jensen; step-children, Laney Nelson (Debra), Randy Nelson (Christy), April Metcalf (Jonathan), Jon Alder and Kimberly Chaus (Gus); 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Cleverly. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn; and first love, Eldean.

Services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hyland Lake Ward, 981 E. Revere Circle (off 5600 S.), with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be Friday, March 15th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery.

