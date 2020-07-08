Leslie Ann Taylor Smith
1948-2020
Leslie Ann Taylor Smith passed away peacefully of natural causes, July 2, 2020. Born June 18, 1948 to Robert L. and Marjorie Askew Taylor. Married John Craig Smith, April 2, 1968. He passed away December 17, 2017.
Survived by daughters, Sharee (Mike Henstrom) Smith, Kari (Mike) Heibel, grandsons, Dillon and Dustin Henstrom and great granddaughter RynLee Henstrom (RynLee's mother Karlee Henstrom), siblings Pat (Mike) Bowden and Rob (Brenda) Taylor.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 E. 7800 S. Complete obituary and online condolences may be shared at www.cannonmortuary.com