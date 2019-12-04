|
Leslie H Gertsch
1949 ~ 2019
Woods Cross-After a difficult battle with cancer, Leslie H. Gertsch passed away in her home on November 28, 2019, while in the care of her loving husband, Dero, and her children. Leslie leaves behind her husband, their four children, and thirteen grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Berry and Elora Hutchings, and her daughter, Kerri Ann Gertsch (2 1/2 years old).
Leslie was born on June 4, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised in Bountiful, Utah as one of six children of Walter Berry and Elora Fenn Hutchings, with two sisters and three brothers. In the early years of Leslie's life, she was diagnosed with a degenerative disease that eventually left her with complete vision loss. Leslie graduated in the top of her class with a master's degree from the University of Utah.
Leslie's passion for horses led to her union with Dero, her beloved spouse of forty-four years. Leslie and Dero worked together and, with the help of family members, built their dream home. There they raised their five children Kathryn Elaine Schofield (James, deceased), Samuel Benjamin Gertsch (Kristine), Kerri Ann Gertsch (age 2 1/2, deceased), Alexander Dero Gertsch (Jessica), and Elora Theresia Gertsch.
Leslie could often be found at home tending to the farm animals, gardening, preserving the garden produce, operating her Braille transcription business, and working as the executive director of the Utah Council of the Blind. She loved to serve others and spent much of her time serving with her family, church, and community. She gave several decades of her life to organizations serving and advocating for people with disabilities. She made those passions her life's work and was recently presented with the inaugural "Leslie H. Gertsch Award for Lifelong Leadership and Service", which was created in her honor.
A memorial service to honor Leslie will be held at the LDS Chapel located at 1509 W. 1500 S. in Woods Cross, Utah, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Leslie's philanthropic endeavors, especially the Utah Council of the Blind. Donations may be sent to: UCB, PO Box 1415, Bountiful, UT 84011-1415.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019