1936 ~ 2019

Leslie Stewart Newren was born on 7 May 1936 in Spring Canyon, Utah, to Charlotte Stewart and Clair Alfred Newren. He married Louise Brown in Maywood California 6 January 1956 and was later sealed in the Los Angelas LDS Temple 12 January 1957.

Les graduated from Carbon High, Price, Utah in 1954. He attended BYU for a year and worked for Chrysler Motors in LA with four of his dorm mates. This is where he met Louise. They lived in Southern California for two years then moved to Utah.

He got his FCC First Class License and started work at KOAL in Price, Utah, spent a year with AT&T, then worked with KNAK in Salt Lake City, worked a year at KHSL in Chico, California, and spent four years with Pacific Telephone in Grass Valley, California. He then worked for KBYU in Provo, Utah for seven years as a Broadcast Engineer and transferred to KSL and worked twenty-eight years until he retired in 2002.

An opportunity was given to him when he joined Toastmasters International in California. He worked through leadership positions and when he came to Utah went through advanced leadership and became the District Governor for District 15. Louise and Les enjoyed attending meetings throughout North Western America with Toastmasters.

Les served in many leadership positions in the church- as a member of a Bishopric a High Councilor, and teaching/serving at the Family History center in Orem, Utah for 12 years. He enjoyed singing and loved barbershop music, sang with the Utah Valley Chorus for two years, and was also a member of the Tabernacle Choir with his dear wife for five years.

Les is survived by his four children. Scott (Anne) Newren, Karen (Wade) McStay, Shari(Robert) Bradley, Anita (Rod) Hamson, 16 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

He was happy about his life and had a very positive attitude.

Preceded in death by his wife Louise Brown Newren in February 2016, his mother and father, two brothers Max and Merrill, and sister Velda.

There will be a viewing Friday April 5, 2019, LDS church, 481 E. Center Street, Orem from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.walkersanderson.com.

