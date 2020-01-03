|
|
1954 ~ 2019
Leslie Wayne Syphus passed away on December 30th 2019 while spending a beautiful day in the outdoors with his wife and all of his children and grandchildren. Les was born on March 23rd, 1954 in Landstuhl, Germany to Fay Beebe Jr. and Mary Ficken Syphus while they were stationed there during the Korean War. Les grew up in St. George, UT, was the oldest of 6 siblings. He attended Dixie High school, Dixie College, and SUU. Les served a mission in the Alaska - British Columbia Mission from 1973-1975. He loved the people he met and taught during his missionary service.
He met his sweetheart, Iona Stucki, while attending Dixie College and they were married on June 5th, 1976 in the Saint George LDS temple. Les and Iona were blessed with 3 wonderful children. Sons, Lynn and Lee, and daughter Kristen. After living in the Salt Lake City area for 11 years Les moved back to his southern Utah roots to start his own company, Syphus Construction. Due to his hard work and business smarts, Syphus Construction thrived and was a success. Les especially cherished many close working relationships and friendships developed through his business.
His hobbies and interests included woodworking, baking, and cooking. He excelled in breadmaking, especially with his famous sourdough bread which he loved to deliver to friends and family. He loved to read and was a voracious reader of all subjects. but especially he loved to learn and to study history. He loved all sports, especially football and we hope that he has forgiven BYU football! He loved to play Rook and other games. Les was strong but gentle, sensible and sensitive. He was honest, loyal, creative, witty and funny and the best story teller.
Les loves his sweet wife, Iona, with all of his heart. And Iona loves him with all of her heart. Les' pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He always expressed such gratitude for each of his children and their spouses for the wonderful job they were doing in raising and teaching their children. He held many callings within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: High Councilor, Bishoprics, Elders Quorum, Boy Scouts, youth conference leader and many more. His favorite calling was that of Gospel Doctrine teacher. He had the most amazing gift of teaching the gospel and he loved sharing his testimony. His love of the Savior was profound and it showed in his countenance and his love toward all that had the privilege of knowing him.
Les is survived by his wife, Iona; children, Lynn (Sherry), Lee (Stephanie), Kristen Wintle (Brandon). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Emily, Lauryn, Madelyne, Taylor, Olivia, Allyson, Emma, MaryJane, Julia, Samuel, and Harrison. Brothers and sisters Doug (Wendy), Dave (Rhonda), Katherine Lee (Jerry), Daniel (Kim), Marilyn Bell (Daniel). Brothers-in-law Howard (Joni), Jared (Lori), Alfred (Susan), John, Curtis (Holly) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in Death by Parents, Grandparents;
Funeral services will be held, Monday, January 6th at 11 am. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00-7:30 PM and Monday from 9:30-10:30 AM. All services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Morningside 4th Ward Chapel located at 930 South Morningisde Drive, St George UT. Interment immediately after the funeral service at the St. George City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 3, 2020