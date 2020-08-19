Bountiful, UT-On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Lester Nordberg Johnson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 97 in Bountiful, Utah. He was born April 6, 1923, son of Carl Joshua Johnson and Signe Elvira Nordberg. He married his sweetheart Danna Emelia Larsen in the Salt Lake City temple on August 18, 1943. They enjoyed nearly 77 years together. Lester always referred to Danna as his 'bride'. There were extremely devoted to each other. Together they raised four children, Leslie (Reed) Richman, Claudia (Bruce) Taylor-Guillian, Melvin (deceased), and Dr. Steven (Cyndi) Johnson. 'Papa', as he was affectionately called enjoyed 13 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Lester served in World War II as a bomber pilot of B-17 aircraft, as well as other bomber aircraft. Following the war he returned home to Salt Lake City. He later joined the Utah Air National Guard serving as a fighter pilot of F-86 aircraft. After stepping down as a pilot, he served as the Commander of the CAM Squadron until his retirement from the Air Force after 26 years of service to our country.
He owned an operated a very successful general contracting firm where he was involved in many projects in the Intermountain area. One of his most treasured projects was acting supervisor of the Canyon Rim Chapel in Salt Lake City where he attended church.
Dad could build just about anything anywhere being a very talented woodworker. His motto was always 'measure twice and cut once'. He was famous for his Swedish hotcakes which he expertly made. While he could not tell you the exact ingredient amounts, they always were light in texture and delicious. Dad's kind compassionate spirit and infectious smile warmed everyone. He shared of himself in many ways with kindness and love. He will leave an empty space in all of our lives.
An evening viewing will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful from 6 - 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main, Farmington. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Services will be streamed live on the Russon Mortuary Facebook page.