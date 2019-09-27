|
Craig Lester Winter
1956 ~ 2019
Craig Lester Winter was born on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1956 in a mortuary ambulance in front of the capitol building in Lincoln Nebraska. His parents, Don and Carol Winter lived in Nebraska for six months, and then decided that it was a good place to be from…
Craig and his brother, Steve, and his parents moved to Tustin and then the City of Orange in North Orange County, California. They added Donna and Scott to the family during their years in Southern California. After Craig graduated from El Modena High School, the family moved to Cottonwood Heights Utah. Craig's dad passed away June 15, 1989, but his mother, brothers and sister are still in the family home.
Craig was a championship high school wrestler and the center and a captain of the El Modena football team in Orange, California. He rode his bike down Tustin Ave. His buddies, Pat Garret and Rick Wilbur remained life-long friends. After high school, Craig attended Brigham Young University and walked onto the wrestling team there. Later, when he returned from his mission, his chose to get an education and transferred to the University of Utah.
Craig served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Before his decided to serve, he met Elder Ezra Taft Benson. Elder Benson shook his hand, looked Craig in the eyes and asked, "How old are you?" Craig replied, "Nineteen." Elder Benson continued to hold his hand and asked, "Are you going on a mission?" Craig said, "I hadn't planned on it." Elder Benson pulled him in, looked at him squarely and said, "Well, plan on it." When Craig got home, he realized that an apostle of God had called him on a mission and Craig prepared himself to serve. He sold his car to pay for his mission. It was a 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Special Edition that had a 440 Magnum engine. Today it would be worth $70,000 - $100,000 depending on mileage. His mission to the south of Brazil was far more valuable and was in fact transformative for him. In Brazil, he met another dear friend, Rob Davis, as they served together. After his return, and for the rest of his life, Craig prayed and read the scriptures in Portuguese. He loved his mission brothers and sisters and his experiences in a land that he grew to love.
After Craig earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Utah, he moved back to Southern California. He then met the love of his life, a divorced woman with three kids. Craig was completely in love with Lorrie and convinced her that he would treasure her forever. They were married civilly in the LDS temple in St. George Utah, on May 23, 1987, then six weeks later returned and were sealed (after Lorrie's previous sealing had been cancelled). They took their honeymoon on Craig's 1984 Honda Interceptor 1000 motorcycle and rode up the coast of California. Since that had been Lorrie's suggestion, Craig knew he had married the right woman.
Craig was an instant father to three children, and the best Dad anyone could ever have. His son, Jamey, had been born before Craig went on his mission, his daughter, Betsy, had been born three days after he got home, and his son, Joey, was born a year later. Craig adopted the children in his heart and soul before the court process made it official. He was their dad in every sense of the word. After about a year, their son, Donnie, was born on October 27, 1988 at 10:27 am. It was on 10/27 at 10:27. Craig's family was complete, and his wife and kids were his world.
Craig became a software engineer at the encouragement of Jim Argabright and worked on the Stealth Bomber as well as other high-level assignments. His job was perfectly suited to him - precise, accurate, and process-oriented where he produced something valuable. Again, with the encouragement of Jim Argabright, Craig and Lorrie moved to Texas in 2014 where Jim and Craig worked together. Craig loved his life in Texas. He reunited with his friend, Rob Davis, and explored the delicious Texas menus. Craig loved burgers and BBQs. While in Texas, Craig was diagnosed with ALS. In order to be closer to family, Craig and Lorrie moved to Lindon, Utah.
Craig's health continued to decline and at a faster rate than most ALS patients. He left this world in the comfort of his own home, wrapped in Lorrie's arms and held by Donnie, on September 19, 2019.
There is no way in our common language to describe the love that Craig had for his family. We consider ourselves the luckiest people on the face of the earth to have had this man in our lives. He treasured us, and we, him. Craig and Lorrie believe that they will be together forever. That belief brings peace, comfort, joy and hope. If there is a motorcycle in Paradise, Craig is on it. If there are delicious pineapple burgers or amazing moist brisket, he's eating it. If there is an opportunity to serve, he's doing it. If there is Love, he is giving it.
