|
|
Levi Parker Hubert
July 19, 2010 - November 6, 2019
Levi Parker Hubert passed away unexpectedly in the early hours of November 6, 2019 in his home in Midvale, Utah. Levi was born to Brandon and Meaghan Hubert on July 19, 2010 in Murray.
Levi attended East Sandy Elementary, where he loved playing with his friends during his favorite subject: recess. He wanted to be a mailman when he grew up, but also planned to be the ultimate champion of the American Ninja Warrior competition.
Bursting with endless energy, Levi was constantly in motion both inside and outside the house- he practiced parkour with his brothers every chance he got, and rode his scooter at maximum speed. When meeting Levi, people were quickly won over by his lighthearted grin, soft voice and kind heart. Levi spent a lot of time gleefully pranking (and being pranked by) his brothers and sisters. He loved Pokemon, Minecraft, the color lime green, pizza, and going to Yellowstone and Disneyland with his family. He was constantly exploring and loved visiting new and interesting places.
Levi was loved dearly by his family. He was an adored son, brother, nephew, grandson, great-grandson, cousin, and friend. He was predeceased by his grandpa Kenneth Cochrane Sr., and several sets of loving great-grandparents.
Levi is survived by parents Brandon and Meaghan Hubert, sisters Chloe and Caydi, and brothers Liam, Caspian, Camden and Theo.
Friends and relatives are welcome to attend services for Levi. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy, Utah on Wednesday, November 13. The funeral will be held at the Midvalley Stake Center located at 1106 East 8050 South in Sandy, Utah, beginning at 12pm on Thursday, November 14 with a viewing prior to services beginning at 11am.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019