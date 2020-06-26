Levi Rad Bodily, 31 passed away unexpectedly June 23, 2020.



Born September 23, 1988 in Salt Lake City, UT to Gary and Annette Bodily and his over-the-moon, excited big sister, Lindsey. Levi came into this world with serious heart defects and was our miracle baby. He was taken from us, far too young. Levi was the happiest he'd ever been, knowing that he'd soon be marrying the love of his life, Jenna, and continuing their adventure together.



Naturally gifted with a tender heart, Levi found his purpose as a man through loving Jenna and her daughters. He loved Jenna more than anything! She was first attracted by his beautiful smile, piercing blue eyes and long, curly lashes!



Levi loved his entire family, looked forward to gatherings and was always the first to arrive! He brought with him his unique, hearty laugh, surprising wit and his rad style. Although he was shy, he accepted kisses on his cheeks, hugs and would give a bigger hug back.



Never passing judgment on anyone, his friends were close and true. He was the last person to ask for help and the first to offer it!



Despite Levi's fear of heights, he was proud to conquer skydiving and was ironically employed as the lead high-rise technician of Hi-Tech Window. Throughout his employment, he was valued for having an extremely strong work ethic.



As a passionate outdoor enthusiast, Levi found freedom and peace in camping, making campfires and stargazing. He worked hard and played harder! Levi loved watching comedians and reciting lines from funny movies.



Graduated from Jordan High. Attended Salt Lake Community College Plumbing Apprentice Program.



Levi leaves behind his parents, siblings, Lindsey (Neil) Howick, Shannon (Bob) Clements, Brandt (Tammy) Bodily, beautiful fiance' Jennalee Larsen and her daughters Layla, Trinity and Samantha, niece, Emery and nephews Oakeson, Riley and Brody, cousins, who grew up together and loved each other as siblings and adoring aunts and uncles.



We all love Levi dearly, are so broken-hearted to say goodbye to our little miracle and will miss "the Fuv" desperately.



Please join his family for a viewing Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Garden Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy.



A celebration of Levi's life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing towards a special fund to assist Levi's fiance', Jenna, as she begins a new chapter in her life without Levi. An account has been set up in the name of "Levi Bodily Memorial Fund" at America First Credit Union. Contributions will also be accepted at the viewing.



