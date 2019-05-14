Lew "Bud" Wallace Cross, Jr.

1927 ~ 2019

Lew Wallace Cross, Jr. passed away May 11, 2019 from natural causes. He was born in South Salt Lake on November 29, 1927 to Lew Wallace, Sr. and Irene Gudmundson Cross. Lew served in the Navy during WWII and Korea. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Lew was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents and siblings. He is survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12pm at the Winder 13th Ward, 4350 South 1100 East, SLC. Interment to follow at Redwood Memorial Park.



Published in Deseret News from May 14 to May 15, 2019