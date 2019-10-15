|
|
Lewis Dale Berry
Nov 15, 1935 ~ Sept 30, 2019
Lewis Dale Berry passed away Monday September 30, 2019 in San Diego, California . Lewis was born in Lehi, UT to Dale Woodruff and Fawn Lewis Berry of Lehi, UT on November 15, 1935. He graduated from Lehi High School and went on to graduate from Utah State University with an Engineering degree. He married Betty Johnson in 1956 and had three children. They later divorced. Lewis worked for many years at L3 Communications in Salt Lake City. He later met and married Allyson Laney Berry of San Diego, California where he lived for many years. Lewis loved Utah and farming in the small town of Cedar Fort, UT. He split his time between Cedar Fort and San Diego. He lived life to the fullest and he will be missed.
Lewis is survived by his wife Allyson Laney Berry and step children Patrick, Chelsea & Courtney. His brothers Jack and Craig Berry, children Duane (Cecelia) Berry , Shelly (Greg) Beutler, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and proceeded in death by his son Dale Berry. Memorial will be held on Saturday Oct 19th in Lehi, Ut address is corner of 300 N. and 500 W. Pioneer Drive in Lehi, UT at 1:00pm.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2019