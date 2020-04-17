|
|
Lewis Lawrence Squires
1932 - 2020
Lewis Lawrence Squires, 87 years old, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on April 14, 2020. He was born to Lewis Squires and Theo Virginia Knowlden on April 23, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He enlisted in the United States Navy on February 11, 1952, served in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on February 10, 1956. He attended the University of Utah for a period of time before becoming a salesman. He was an avid fly fisherman which he engaged in during his sales trips as his father had done while he was growing up. He was also an avid golfer which he enjoyed especially later in life with his children and groups of friends. After retiring he took up the harmonica, practicing several hours a day and began to entertain locally in assisted living centers as well as church events and a local play. He recorded a CD in a recording studio as well.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions.
He married Lorna Woodruff in 1957 with whom he had 6 children. They later divorced. He then married Sharon Glover Squires and spent over 30 years loving her and her daughter Charisse, whom he adopted. Sharon preceded him in death. He then married Eileen Phelps, who loved and cared for him for the remainder of his years and as his health declined.
Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 2 sisters. Survived by his wife, Eileen Phelps Squires, Lorna Woodruff Robinett, his children Christian Lewis Squires (Kathy), Benjamin Joseph Squires (Laura), Susan Squires Thomas (Troy), Adam Woodruff Squires (Bonny), Mariette Squires Sanderson (Dave), Daniel Openshaw Squires, (Jeannie), Charisse Squires, 16 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the caregivers from Aspire Hospice and Right at Home Care for their excellent service.
As a result of Covid-19, funeral services will be broadcast by Jenkins-Soffe and graveside services will be on Facebook live starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2020