|
|
Lewis Wayne Bird
1935 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather passed away November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness from pneumonia. Born April 29, 1935 in Bluebell, Utah. He married Leah Lloyd on June 21, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. He had a great love for horses and gardening.
He is survived by Linda (Don), Kristy (Scott), Kevin (Betty), LeAnn (Dan), Rob, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A special thanks to Megan, you brightened his day at each visit and to Intermountain Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Country Park 3rd Ward, 1488 W. 11400 S. South Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton and one hour prior to services on Monday at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Interment at the Riverton City Cemetery, 13200 S. 1500 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 23, 2019