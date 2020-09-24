1/1
Lia Looser
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Salt Lake City, UT-Lia Looser passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born in Beringen, Switzerland on April 8, 1931. In 1986, she married a school friend from Switzerland, Jared Looser, and one year later, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. They had 34 exceptionally good years together. She was ever so grateful to Jared who introduced her to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and her beloved husband Jared. She is survived by two brothers and their families in Switzerland, her brother-in-law Jacob (Rosemarie), and many nieces and nephews.
Lia was gifted in learning languages so she could use her five languages in her professional life. Lia tremendously liked her duties working for seven years in the Youth Center at the Salt Lake Temple.
Education was important to Lia; therefore, the family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Larkin Mortuary at 260 E. South Temple in Salt Lake City, UT. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 12:30 PM at Redwood Memorial Cemetery at 6500 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, UT.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Redwood Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
