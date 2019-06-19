Lila Alva Culley

10/22/1930 - 6/14/2019

Our devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone she met has returned with great honor to her Father in Heaven.

Born on October 22, 1930 to José Refugio Alva and Cecelia Lillian Guevara in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Philip Hugo Stanley Culley of Murray, Utah, their four children; Ruth Menlove of Provo, Utah, Marjorie Pamela Vetter of Ventura, California, Philip Culley (Tina) of Murray, Utah, and Sylvia Culley Sumpter (Samuel) of Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as her brother, Raoul (Elaine) Alva of Sandy, Utah, and ten beloved grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as siblings; Ishmael Alva (nicknamed Buddy), Refugio Alva (nicknamed Junior), Cecelia Kinross, her identical twin sister (David), and Amelia Sorenson (Dewitt).

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22 at 11am, at the Little Cottonwood 6th Ward, 6410 South 725 East, Murray, Utah, with a visitation on Friday, June 21 from 6-8pm and from 10-10:45am on Saturday, June 22 at the aforementioned address.

Interment: Elysian Gardens, 1075 East College Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. For full obituary and condolences, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

