Lila Gardner Turnbow

1924 ~ 2019

Lila Gardner Turnbow passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2019 of natural causes. She was born on April 24, 1924 in Neola, Utah. She married Wallace Claude Turnbow on June 12, 1946. Lila was a wonderful mother, and her family was her pride and joy.

Lila is survived by her children, Linda (Phil) Chatelain, Hal (Julie) Turnbow; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace ("Wally"); sisters, Carol, Gwen and Betty; and by her grandson, Andre Robert Matulich. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the 16th Little Cottonwood Ward, 6350 Rodeo Lane. Friends and family are invited to visit at the church between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery. Please do not include lilies or hyacinth in any of the arrangements if sending flowers. For full obituary and her life story, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary