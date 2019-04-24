Lila Lee Nelson Berry

May 4, 1932 - April 20, 2019

Lila Lee Nelson Berry passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 20, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1932 in American Fork, Utah to Carl Henry Nelson and Zula Gordon Nelson. Her family moved to Park City, Utah in 1936 where she lived until 1950.

Married her high school sweetheart James N. Berry in the Salt Lake Temple May 12, 1950. Together they had two sons and a daughter and lived in the Salt Lake City area, except for 3 years in Park City in the 1980's, until her death. Lila was very devoted to her family and church. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in many positions including a mission with her husband at Church Headquarters.

Employed for many years as a Food Service Coordinator for Granite School District and later at ZCMI in the wedding gown department.

Preceded in death by parents and brothers Tom and Karl Nelson. Survived by husband of 68 years James; sons Max (Robyn), Don (Millie); daughter Lee Ann (Steve); sister Sheri Fitt (Richard Evans) and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah Thursday evening April 25th from 6-8 pm and Friday, April 26th morning from 10:30-11:45 am. Graveside service Friday, April 26th at noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 24, 2019