Lila Lynnel Welch Caldwell
Lila Lynnel Welch Caldwell, age 82, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Friends and family are invited to share condolences at a service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Goff Mortuary located at 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10-11 am. Burial will be at Sandy City Cemetery. All are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. For the full obituary please see www.goffmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2020.
