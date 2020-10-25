Lila Lynnel Welch Caldwell
In Loving Memory
Lila Lynnel Welch Caldwell, age 82, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Friends and family are invited to share condolences at a service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Goff Mortuary located at 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10-11 am. Burial will be at Sandy City Cemetery. All are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. For the full obituary please see www.goffmortuary.com
.