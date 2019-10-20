|
|
Lila Marie Salm Hansen
1925~2019
SLC, UT-Lila Marie Salm Hansen was born April 25, 1925 to Emil "Molly" Salm and Kathryn Margaret Staker at the home of her maternal grandmother in Magna, UT. She graduated from Cyprus High School and was a member of the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. Lila married Carl Edward Hansen in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on September 14, 1945 and were the parents of three children, Sheri, Eric, and Kathryn. Lila was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. When she lived in the Edgemont area of Provo for several years, she was a teacher and a secretary in the Primary. As a member of the Mount Olympus 2nd Ward she prepared the Sacrament programs for 21 years. She also belonged to the Edgemont Lady Lions Club and the Culturettes Club. She was a 4-H leader and a Cub Den Leader. She worked in offices at Steel Engineering, Utah Copper, J.C. Penney and retired from Deseret Book Company. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and crocheting and won awards for her beautiful afghans. Carl and Lila enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, which the did numerous times. Lila is preceded in death by her husband, Carol, her parents, and her brother Philip Salm. She is survived by her sister, Mary Salm, her three children Sheri (Owen) Hogle, Eric (Camille) Hansen, and Kathryn (John) Sokia, 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Latter-day Saint Chapel on 4407 S Fortuna Way, SLC, UT 84124. Viewings will be held Monday, October 21 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. Please share a memory at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/lila-marie-salm-hansen/
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 20, 2019