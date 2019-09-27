|
|
Lila Mary Burt VanDenBerghe
1930 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-Lila Mary Burt VanDenBerghe passed away at home, surrounded by her children, on 23 September 2019, from heart failure. Born 25 May 1930 to Melvin and Pauline Burt, who were serving on a chapel plastering mission in Mesa, Arizona, Lila was the oldest of 6 children.
She attended BYU and became a skilled medical technologist, working 30 years at Cottonwood Hospital, but the highlight of her life consisted of being married to her loving husband Thomas VanDenBerghe and raising her 10 children. Tom and Lila married in the Salt Lake Temple-and temple service, including a mission in the Manila Philippines Temple, became the cornerstone of their lives for 20 years. A master genealogist, Lila supplied thousands of family names to friends and family. She also served as a Relief Society president, stake Primary president, and in many other capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lila's favorite scripture, the 23rd Psalm, exemplified her faithful influence that blessed all who knew her, especially her 60 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Thomas VanDenBerghe and her oldest son Greg (Valorie), she is survived by her children Troy (Jana), Jan (Bryson) Garbett, Jed (Betsy), Carol (Jim) Yee, Judy (Mark) Fackrell, Tom (Julie), John (Maryanne), Paul (JaNel), and Nancy (Mark) Siddoway, and by her siblings Bill, Nena, Kathy, Wayne, and Melanie.
A viewing will be held at Lila's home Friday, September 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, 8414 S. Gad Way, Sandy, Utah, 84093. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 AM, at Willow Creek 1st Ward, 2115 E. Sublette Place, Sandy, Utah, 84093, with a viewing for friends and family from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences at www.cityviewmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 27, 2019