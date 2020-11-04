Lila Alice Peterson

1926 - 2020

Draper, Utah-Sharing her love and wisdom to the end, our aunt, great aunt, sister and friend passed away peacefully at her home in Draper, Utah on October 29, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Axtell, Utah to Sidney M. Peterson and Annie Lillian Jensen Peterson.

Lila graduated from Snow College and Brigham Young University with a degree in Elementary Education. After graduating, she taught for 38 years spending the majority of her career at Granger Elementary School.

She was an active, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held various callings in the Primary, Young Woman, Relief Society, and Sunday School. She enjoyed being an ordinance worker at the Salt Lake Temple and was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed sharing her epic 1959 summer-long "Roman Holiday" adventure with her three best friends while traveling in a convertible in Europe. Many Italian and Spanish suitors' hearts were broken.

She will be remembered for her lifelong love of learning and teaching. She was generous and touched many lives through her kindness.

Aunt Lila's joyful mortal journey is done,

And with God's touch, our hearts are one.

She is survived by her sister Audrey Tidwell. She is preceded in death by her parents Sidney M. Peterson and Annie Lillian Jensen Peterson.

We express our gratitude and love to all who made our burdens less. Your loving thoughts and kindly deeds brought us through our time of need. Services will be held on Friday, November 6 at 2:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City with a viewing from 12:45pm-1:45pm and burial after.

Masks and social distancing will be required.



