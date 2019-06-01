Lilli Ann Peterson

1934 ~ 2019

Lilli Ann Peterson, aged 84, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday May 24, 2019. Lilli Ann was born at home in a small mining town, Standardville, outside of Price, Utah to Ephraim and Lillie Muhlestein on July 27, 1934. She was the youngest of nine siblings and enjoyed sharing numerous memories of her joyous childhood.

She married the love of her life, Gareth James Peterson, on August 17, 1952 later sealed in the LDS temple. On May 1, 1955 they were blessed with a beautiful daughter Terri Ann, who later gave them four grandchildren. Lilli spent a lifetime caring for all those who surrounded her. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her faith and was an active member in the LDS church.

Lilli was a woman who mastered the art of being beautiful both inside and out. She was a classy lady, with clothes neatly pressed, matching purse, lipstick, nails, and don't forget the high heels! Gareth would always ask Lilli what she was wearing before he picked out his shirt because he knew they needed to match, a very handsome couple. Lilli would befriend anyone she met. She was always the life of the party with her contagious laugh and pleasant demeanor. For anyone who knows Lilli well, you can attest to the joy she was to be around, playful almost to the point of silliness. Even as an eighty- year-old woman she would get down on the floor to play a game with the great grandchildren and recently shocked them by starting a snowball fight. Lilli enjoyed visiting teaching, going walking, collecting teddy bears, being a homemaker, growing beautiful plants, visiting on the telephone, caring for her many cats, and most importantly spending time with her family. She had a way of making you feel so special. Always finding a way to complement each and every person she knew. She will be truly missed by all those who have known her. We know she is now in the arms of her eternal sweetheart Gareth, and recently expressed her excitement for the happy reunion in heaven with her loved ones.

Her grandchildren had the opportunity to care for her in her last years and would like to thank all those who helped along the way. Thank you to the Ridge Creek Ward, Copper Ridge Healthcare, Summit Senior Living, Bristol Hospice, and extended family members.

Preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, husband Gareth, and daughter Terri Ann. Survived by grandchildren: Jessica (Jarred), Natalie (Bronson), James (Heather), Crystal (Joe), and great grandchildren: Alexis, Jayden, Jameson, Ashton, Hunter, and Noelle.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, UT. Flowers may be sent to Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, UT. Condolences at www.MemorialUtah.com.



Published in Deseret News from June 1 to June 2, 2019