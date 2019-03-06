Home

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Utah Crescent Ridge Stake Center
1265 East, 11000 South
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Utah Crescent Ridge Stake Center
1265 East, 11000 South
Sandy, UT
1929 ~ 2019
Lillie Mae Pedersen Hale, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and best friend passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Burley, Idaho on March 3, 1929 to Steffen Pedersen and Alma Margrethe Petersen Pedersen. Funeral services will be held at the Utah Crescent Ridge Stake Center, 1265 East, 11000 South, Sandy, Utah on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Farmington City Cemetery, 200 East 500 South, Farmington, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2019
