Lillis Marie Hagen Murray
1937 - 2019
South Salt Lake, UT-Lillis Marie Hagen Murray, 82, of South Salt Lake, Utah returned home to a joyous reunion with her family and Heavenly Father.
Our beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 26, 2019.
Her posterity was her highest achievement. Lillis always remained a powerful example of love, kindness, faith, and service to everyone who crossed paths with her.
Lillis attended BYU and proudly served an LDS mission in Scotland/Ireland. She was a homemaker and Avon representative for 40+ years.
She married Lloyd Arthur Murray on September 11, 1964 in the Salt Lake temple. She was a loving mother to 5 children, a grandmother to 16 grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Lloyd Murray, children Eric Murray, Janae Murray, Colleen Murray Cowan, Karen Murray Morris, and Diane Murray, siblings Joan Hagen Everson, Gene Hagen and cousin Terry Buxton. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Lillis had a contagious smile, an incredible sense of humor, and the biggest heart. Her life was dedicated to serving others. She is deeply loved and will be missed greatly.
A viewing will take place Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM at the Park Meadows Ward, 601 East Mansfield Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT, 84106. Interment is to follow at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, Salt Lake City, UT, 84117. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019