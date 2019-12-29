Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Deseret Mortuary
36 E 700 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 364-6528
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Park Meadows Ward
601 East Mansfield Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Park Meadows Ward
601 East Mansfield Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillis Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillis Marie Hagen Murray


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillis Marie Hagen Murray
1937 - 2019
South Salt Lake, UT-Lillis Marie Hagen Murray, 82, of South Salt Lake, Utah returned home to a joyous reunion with her family and Heavenly Father.
Our beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, and Friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 26, 2019.
Her posterity was her highest achievement. Lillis always remained a powerful example of love, kindness, faith, and service to everyone who crossed paths with her.
Lillis attended BYU and proudly served an LDS mission in Scotland/Ireland. She was a homemaker and Avon representative for 40+ years.
She married Lloyd Arthur Murray on September 11, 1964 in the Salt Lake temple. She was a loving mother to 5 children, a grandmother to 16 grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Lloyd Murray, children Eric Murray, Janae Murray, Colleen Murray Cowan, Karen Murray Morris, and Diane Murray, siblings Joan Hagen Everson, Gene Hagen and cousin Terry Buxton. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Lillis had a contagious smile, an incredible sense of humor, and the biggest heart. Her life was dedicated to serving others. She is deeply loved and will be missed greatly.
A viewing will take place Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM at the Park Meadows Ward, 601 East Mansfield Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT, 84106. Interment is to follow at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, Salt Lake City, UT, 84117. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -