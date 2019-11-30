|
Linda Ann Cook Gardner
1940 - 2019
Linda Ann Cook Gardner, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on November 26, 2019. Linda was born on March 9, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Esther Howard and Joseph Hyrum Cook. Linda grew up on Wander Lane in Holladay where she was still living in the house she helped her parents build as a child when she passed away. She attended Olympus High School, the University of Utah and BYU Hawaii.
Linda met Lorin Gardner whom she married on August 24,1962. Linda and Lorin had three children together. They later divorced.
Linda was a full-time mom for many years, but worked as an elementary school teacher as well as a page for the Utah State Legislature. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She also served as a missionary at the Conference Center for several years. Wherever she was, she was always helping and laughing with those she served. She was always surrounded by people she loved and established friendships that lasted for decades.
During the last chapter of her life she moved back into her childhood home to help care for her mother during her last years and after her mother's passing in 2009, she took care of the house and property that her parents and grandparents settled in Holladay.
She adored all of her children and grandchildren and spent time with all of them on a regular basis. Through all her life she was an example of dedication, faith, persistence and a stalwart example of staying true to her faith and principles to all that knew her from her youth to her last days.
Linda is survived by her children Russell J (Jennifer Larson) Gardner, Greg L (Rebecca Fontaine) Gardner and her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Jane Gardner.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Holladay 18th Ward located at 2625 E. Milo Way (4910 South), Holladay, Utah 84117. A viewing will take place at the same meetinghouse location on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. and prior to the funeral services from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. The service is directed by Memorial Murray Mortuary located at 5850 S. 900 East, Murray, UT 84121 and flowers can be delivered to the mortuary.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019