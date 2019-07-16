Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
West Jordan Stake Center
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
West Jordan Stake Center
7265 S 2700 W
West Jordan, UT
Linda Beth Jenkins Marshall

Linda Beth Jenkins Marshall Obituary
Linda Beth Jenkins Marshall
In Loving Memory
Linda Beth Jenkins Marshall passed away July 13, 2019. Services will be held for her on Thursday, July 18 at 11:00 am at the West Jordan Stake Center located at 7265 S 2700 W, West Jordan. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church and on Wednesday night from 6-8 pm at the Memorial Murray Mortuary, located at 5850 S 900 E, Murray. Interment to follow services at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy. For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 16, 2019
