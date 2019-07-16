|
Linda Beth Jenkins Marshall
In Loving Memory
Linda Beth Jenkins Marshall passed away July 13, 2019. Services will be held for her on Thursday, July 18 at 11:00 am at the West Jordan Stake Center located at 7265 S 2700 W, West Jordan. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church and on Wednesday night from 6-8 pm at the Memorial Murray Mortuary, located at 5850 S 900 E, Murray. Interment to follow services at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy. For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 16, 2019