Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Coleene North Chapman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Coleene North Chapman Obituary
Linda N. Chapman
1945 ~ 2019
Linda Coleene North Chapman, born on April 24, 1945 to Willis and Edith North in Salt Lake City. Her sisters were Susan, Barbara, and Marlene and brothers, Melvin and Roland. She went to see the love of her life on August 27, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved to bake, read, crochet and especially loved to spend time with her family. She married her one and only on November 5, 1962.
She had four children: Nancy (Scott), Teresa (John), Thomas (Jodi), Elizabeth (Jason); 12 grandchildren: Scott (Louisa), Shawn (Tessa), Stormy (Adam), Casey Skylar (Sam), John (Samantha), Kaylee, Anthony, Dustyn, Sierra, Cody, Jason; 11 great-grandchildren: Destiny, Kaydence, Takori, Mason, Brayan, Chase, Sidney, Triggen, MacKenzie, Willow, Ashton; great-great-grandchild, Darryl. She also had eight brother & sister-in-laws. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward Vernon Chapman; her mother and father; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
Momma, you left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, where viewings will be held Tuesday, September 3rd, 6-8:00 p.m. and again prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now