Linda N. Chapman
1945 ~ 2019
Linda Coleene North Chapman, born on April 24, 1945 to Willis and Edith North in Salt Lake City. Her sisters were Susan, Barbara, and Marlene and brothers, Melvin and Roland. She went to see the love of her life on August 27, 2019.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved to bake, read, crochet and especially loved to spend time with her family. She married her one and only on November 5, 1962.
She had four children: Nancy (Scott), Teresa (John), Thomas (Jodi), Elizabeth (Jason); 12 grandchildren: Scott (Louisa), Shawn (Tessa), Stormy (Adam), Casey Skylar (Sam), John (Samantha), Kaylee, Anthony, Dustyn, Sierra, Cody, Jason; 11 great-grandchildren: Destiny, Kaydence, Takori, Mason, Brayan, Chase, Sidney, Triggen, MacKenzie, Willow, Ashton; great-great-grandchild, Darryl. She also had eight brother & sister-in-laws. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward Vernon Chapman; her mother and father; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
Momma, you left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, where viewings will be held Tuesday, September 3rd, 6-8:00 p.m. and again prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery.
