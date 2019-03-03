Services Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 466-8687 For more information about Linda Egan Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilford Stake Center 1765 East 3080 South SLC , UT View Map Viewing 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Wilford Stake Center 1765 East 3080 South SLC , UT View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Wilford Stake Center 1765 East 3080 South SLC , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Linda Egan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Egan

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers 1945 ~ 2019

Millcreek, Utah-Our Linda Lee passed away surrounded by family on Friday, March 1st. She was born June 20, 1945, to Ruth & Montell Mangum. Her younger years were spent on Zenith Avenue roller skating, playing jacks, and exploring the neighborhood with dear friends. She always knew she had a loving Heavenly Father who would watch over her. She felt His love early in life. She was blessed to have two wonderful sisters, Sharon (Bliss) and Kaye (Wallace). They have always loved and supported one another.

Linda's teenage years were spent cheering for the Highland High Rams and performing with the Hi-Notes, a wonderfully talented girl's sextet. The friends and teachers she had at this time were pivotal in helping her navigate life and shaped much of her joyful personality. She will continue to cheer for her family and friends from the other side.

M. Winston Egan was lucky to snag Linda. It took some convincing, but luckily, for him, she agreed. They were married September 2, 1965, in the Salt Lake Temple. What a sweet relationship they have shared! They have emulated goodness and welcomed all with open arms and loving hearts. They indeed are the kindest people you will ever know. Winn cared for Linda in the most selfless and tender ways for many years. We all could use a "Winn" in our lives.

Winn and Linda owned The Dotted Line for many years. This business was an extension of their creative natures. It became a family affair as each of the children became old enough to ride the bus downtown and work. Mom taught us to put in an honest days work, keep busy even if the store was quiet and always treat customers well. The very nature of the store was to create something unique and personal for each individual.

Linda had a gift to make everyone feel special, needed and valued. Many employees and customers became dear friends, mostly because of Linda's welcoming disposition. Many individuals got their creative start under Linda's tutelage.

The last years of her life were filled with family. She loved gathering and spending time together with those she loved. She treated each grandchild as a favorite and was always genuinely interested in each, encouraging each to be his or her best. Before her death, she told them that she would be there for them and no doubt she will find a way to be there for them at difficult times and at important milestones.

Through the years she courageously worked through many health challenges. We feel fortunate that we were able to be with her for so long, but now it doesn't seem long enough.



We love and adore our sweet Linda. She is proceeded in death by many that she loved including a grandson, Baby Winston, who we now hope she is tending to and teaching him her loving ways.

We, as her family, will honor her by living the way she lived, reaching out to those who need encouragement, love, and compassion, welcoming all who come into our path and facing with courage life's inherent challenges.

Winn will continue to go about doing good, but it will be different without Linda, his eternal sweetheart by his side. Her children Daniel (Kristin), Amy Dott (Scott Harmer), Mary Ann (Ryan Fuhriman) and Marcia Mae (David Peterson) will do their best to emulate their mom's goodness as they raise their children.

Grandchildren include Daniel and Kristin's family members: Ben (Krystle), Hannah Griffin (Skyler), Emmaline, Esther, Tanette, Matthew, Gabriel, and Davidson Egan.

Amy Dott and Scott's children: Noah (Kinzie), Eliza Dott, Sam, and Mary "Jane" Harmer

Ryan and Mary Ann's children: Jacob (Mexico Tijuana Mission), Margaret, Ellyse, Olivia & Rosie Fuhriman

Marcia and David's children: Elizabeth (Mika) Kujanpaa, Abby, Rebekah, and Dane Peterson

We express our sincere gratitude for the talented and compassionate medical specialists who have cared for Linda: Dr. Gary Garner, Dr. Scott Samuelson, Stephanie Wong, Sarah Stephenson, Rhonda Weaver, and Josie Allred.

A cookies-and-ice-cream social, as well as a viewing, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Wilford Stake Center (1765 East 3080 South, SLC UT 84106). Please come and celebrate her life with us!

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM (Viewing 10:30 AM-12: 30 PM) at the Wilford Stake Center (1765 East 3080 South, SLC UT 84106)

In place of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's name to two charities she supported: the Utah Refugee Connection & Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019