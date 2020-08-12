1/1
Linda Gold
1945 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-My sweetheart was born July 21, 1945, and passed away on August 4, 2020, in Taylorsville, Utah. Married Gordon V. Gold in Salt Lake City, Temple on October 8, 1964 (56 years and 4 years of dating. Linda is proceeded in death by her parents LaMar & Ruby Clark, six siblings: Maurine, Doris, Ardine, Burton & Bruce, and her son Terry. Linda was the love of my life, best friend, my everything, partners in every crazy adventure of our lives together from hunting, fishing, boating, camping with our 3 sons Ric, Terry & Kirk. Linda loved to travel with her family. She was a very talented creative lady who enjoyed crafts and floral arranging, shopping, and getting her hair done every Friday at Charlene's, there was nothing she could not make beautiful or fix when needed. She was involved in Cub Scouting with her sweetheart for 15 years and PTA president at Vista Elementary. Linda loved to sew, bowl, painting, quilting, and making blankets for all of her grandbabies. Linda was always helping make life easier and better for others. She would take meals to anyone in need. She was a joy, fun-loving teen council. Survived by her loving husband Gordon, son Ric (Brandy), son Kirk, she is blessed with grand-kids: Austin, Dallas, Cody, Alexis, Karissa, Cameron, Nicolas, and Chance, Great Grandkids: Kacetyn, Brantley, Maddison. A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City from 9:00-10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15th.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn
August 11, 2020
Love ya mom!
Ric
Son
August 10, 2020
I’m so sorry, Linda made beautiful flowers and brought groceries when we needed them. She has a beautiful smile and cute laugh. I loved her.
Barbara
Acquaintance
