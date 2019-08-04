|
Linda Gonzales
Dec. 25, 1939 ~
Aug. 3, 2019
Linda Lydia Gonzales was born Christmas Day 1939 to Ida and Fidel Perez in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised by her mother Ida and stepfather Glennon Cambron. Linda married Mike Gonzales in Midvale, Utah in 1965. Together they have five daughters, Marie Gallegos, Anita Merriman (Brett), Bernadette Duran (Eric), Sophia Romero (Gary), Guadalupe Taylor (Kevin). Linda is the grandmother of 17 grandchildren, Elise, Eric, Alexandria, Katee, Joshua, Courtney, Eduardo, Ashli, Gabriella, Alec, Marina, and Kianna. She is great-grandmother to Diego, Anushka, Charlize, Trenton, and Isabella.
Linda and Mike have been an integral part of their beloved hometown for more than 53 years. Linda was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church, serving as Choir Director, Lector, and member of the Ladies Guild. In her youth Linda attended Allison James Finishing School and Menaul Girls School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a result, Linda was always a striking figure who carried herself with great style, grace and an undeniable beauty. Her love and generosity of spirit served to enhance those qualities throughout her life.
Linda's primary concern was always her faith and her family. She nurtured her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with great care and tenderness always. There was nothing she would not do to make their lives better. She was a devoted, wonderful and beautiful wife to Mike. Together they made an extraordinary home for their family. She loved to cook and spent many hours studying and perfecting her skills at many styles of gourmet cooking. She was an expert seamstress making Easter dresses for the girls and other handmade treasures for many. Her legacy of faith and family will always prevail in those who love her.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Maria Ruiz (Myrna) and many beloved family and in-laws.
Her family wishes to extend their thanks to their beloved family and friends, their Pine Street neighbors for all their love, and to Aspire Hospice Care, Jonathan and Rhonda for their loving care in her final days. A special thanks to her friend Vince for his beautiful gift of song at her bedside. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, The of Utah, or St. Therese Catholic Church.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 624 West Lennox Street, Midvale, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening with a Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the mass on Thursday. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 4, 2019