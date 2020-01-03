|
In Loving Memory
Salt Lake City, UT-Linda Hansen long time resident of the Avenues passed away on 11/25/10 while in hospice. Linda was born to Frank and Ella June Daughters, had 2 sisters Julie Higgins, Patricia Daughters, and one brother Dennis Daughters. Linda was married to Gary Hansen who passed away in 2016. Linda is survived by her son Eric Hansen, his wife Sara Hansen, and their Stella Hansen.
Linda taught English and History at Granger High School for 35 years, and through those year loved to spend her time traveling, cooking, knitting, and remodeling the 1800's Victorian homes that she lived in. She loved to teach and pass on the knowledge she had learned.
One of Linda's last wishes was to not have a standard type of funeral, she wanted to have a 'wake' where her friends and family could gather in laughter, have some good food and drink, and remember her life. Because of the timing of her passing and because of the holidays the family will be holding a wake for Linda sometimes in the spring. If you have questions about the wake you can reach out to us at [email protected]
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020