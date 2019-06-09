1949 ~ 2019

Linda Marie Knudson Reeder was born October 29, 1949 in Brigham City, Utah. She is the youngest child of Owen and Dorothy Knudson. She died on June 6, 2019 after a valiant struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

A graduate of Box Elder High School, she also attended Weber State University and Southern Utah University. Most of her professional career has been in education administration. In addition, she was an administrator for Brian Head Town where she also served as EMT/ambulance driver. While living in Washington, DC, Linda worked as a planner for the US Department of Health and Human Services.

For 51 years Linda has been married to Dean T. Reeder, also of Brigham City. They have two sons, J. Todd Reeder (Amy) and Jeremy Bentham Reeder (Jennifer). They also have four grandchildren, Julie V. Reeder, Ben T. Reeder, Alexander B. Reeder, and Mimi L. Reeder.

Among many varied interests, Linda particularly enjoyed tennis, outdoor recreation, and the family's annual beach week. One of her proudest achievements was hiking rim-to-rim, into and out of the Grand Canyon.

Linda treasured sharing food experiences, never turning down a good breakfast, deserts or fish tacos.

Most important, Linda was a people person. She attracted people from all walks of life, all of which enjoyed her pleasant demeanor and good conversation. She was a therapist for many people to share, confide, gossip and always have a good laugh.

Linda has been the life's light for her family and scores of friends; all miss her dearly. They will have an opportunity to celebrate her life and meet with other members of her eclectic group of admirers during a memorial service to be announced in this obituary section in the upcoming weeks.

For the full obituary, memorial service updates, or send messages to the family, see Holbrook Mortuary: www.HolbrookMortuary.com



