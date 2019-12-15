Home

Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Church
3707 S. 800 W.
Bountiful, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Church
3707 S. 800 W.
Bountiful, UT
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Church
3707 S. 800 W.
Bountiful, UT
Linda K. Tillotson


1952 - 2019
Linda K Tillotson
1952 ~ 2019
Bountiful-Linda K Tillotson left this earthly life unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. She was born July 2, 1952 to Kyle Paul and Elsbeth "Elsie" Emma Thueson in St. Anthony, Idaho. She was called to serve in the Paris France Mission in 1973. On June 10, 1976 she married Brad Lynn Tillotson in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. Together they raised six beautiful children. Linda loved to travel across the nation visiting family, temples, lighthouses and spending time with her sweetheart. She loved sewing blankets for numerous family members, friends and neighbors. She was no respecter of persons with her love and will always be remembered by her countless hours of love and service. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Brad; her siblings: Deborah and Colleen (Scott); her children: Timothy (Jennilyn), Rachel (Wayne), Sariah, Charity, Esther (Thad), and Benjamin; 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Joscilyn, Gwendolyn, Tzedek, Quindora, Brittany (Justin), Baby Miller (coming 2020), Makayla, Kallie, Corban, Bailey, Felicity, Malachi, Kenneth, Alora, Baby Call (coming 2020); numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Services will be held at the LDS Church at 3707 S. 800 W. Bountiful. Viewing from 6-8pm on Friday, Dec. 20 and funeral on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11am with a viewing from 9:30-10:45am. For more information and online condolences visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
