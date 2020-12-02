Linda Lee
Kilpatrick Bland
Reunited with her Husband
Our deeply loved mother, nana, and sister passed from this life peacefully on November 27, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born July 9, 1945 in Salt Lake City to Owen and Betty Weeks, raised by her loving grandparents Sarah and John Kilpatrick.
She attended West High School. On March 4, 1966 she married the love of her life, Ron Bland. Together they had 5 children, 9 grandkids to whom she devoted her life to. Her greatest joy in life was to have her family together for weekly dinners and family celebrations. She enjoyed bowling, camping, going to movies and following the Washington Redskins. Mom loved being home with her children and enjoyed the role of homemaker. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Linda is survived by her children Jeff, Ron Jr, Lori (Lynn) Judd, Cheryl (Dana) Kramer and Carol (Dymon) Brady; grandchildren Michelle, Jessica, Rochelle, Cody, Cade, Cole, Nathan, Nicholas, Alyssa; step-grandchildren Amie, Jessica, Shalese, Chris, Jackie, Kim and Amanda; and 17 great-grandchildren. Mom is also survived by three siblings and their spouses. Preceded in death by her husband, grandpa and grandma, father and mother.
She was known for her selfless giving and compassion and nurturing way. She is loved by all and will be forever missed by her many friends and family.
Friends may greet the family at a viewing on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Funeral Services will be limited in number to those invited. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Special thanks to Dr. Call and his entire staff at the Utah Cancer Specialists, West Jordan, Utah for their tender care of our mother.