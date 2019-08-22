|
Linda Lindegren Jentzsch
1942 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Linda Lindegren Jentzsch, was reunited with her beloved sweetheart on August 20, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born January 27, 1942 to Lois Midgley and Melvin Lindegren. Graduated from South High School in 1960. Married Michael Jentzsch for time and all eternity on August 9, 1962 in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with three children and 10 grandchildren that she adored.
She didn't run marathons, give speeches, win awards or prizes; but she had a divine nature. Loving, giving and sharing, she was always thinking of what she could give someone to make their day brighter. Her biggest joy was her family. She loved hosting an annual Christmas Party which brought family and friends closer together. She also enjoyed many years of square dancing together with her husband.
Survived by her 3 children: Ryan (Wendy-deceased), Troy (Sara), and Michelle; siblings: Diane Black (Bob), Laurie Martinez (Virgil), and David Burns; 10 grandchildren; and many family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Mike; parents; and beloved sister, Sandra Kendall.
Funeral services will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Little Cottonwood Stake Center, 6180 South Glenoaks Street, Murray. Friends and family are invited to visit Thursday evening, August 22nd, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and at the church Friday morning from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment at Murray City Cemetery.
A special thank you to Veronica and the staff at Hearts for Hospice for the care and support they gave our mom.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 22, 2019