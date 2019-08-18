|
|
August 16,1942 ~ August 16, 2019
""Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History"" -Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
Linda, our mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, and very close friend to many, died at home on her 77th birthday of natural causes in SLC, Utah with her family and close friends by her side.
She was born to Linwood Gines (Tabiona, Utah) and Cleta Louise Delaney Gines (Carter, Wyoming) and grew up with her siblings John ""Jack"" J. Gordon, Shauna Rae Gines Llewellyn, and Steven Glen Gines. She was married to George ""Bud"" Vernon Eastin Jr. in 1959 and had six children: Cheryl Ann Eastin Hardy (Clay), Teresa ""Terri"" Linda Eastin Searle (Brian), George Vernon Eastin Jr. III (Natalie), Carolyn Diane Eastin Andre (Brett), Kenyon Dale Eastin, and Joseph ""Joey"" Patrick Eastin.
She had thirteen precious grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Steve Gines, her husband Bud Eastin and her son Joey Eastin.
Mom enjoyed the company and conversation with family and friends, often reaching out to them to discuss trivial news. She was a colorful and enthusiastic adventurer, opportunist, treasure and trinket hunter, antique clock and watch collector, spending decades pursuing those items that fascinated her and provided income. She had an obsession for yard sales, estate sales and storage unit auctions where she would find her treasures. She loved hummingbirds, puppies, Marty Robbins songs, slot machines in Wendover, Nevada, fast food, big Cadillac cars, extra-long phone calls, fishing, the Andy Griffith show, colonial art, and gadgets of all sorts. She didn't always comply with the rules of society and never did keep her hands and legs inside the ride at all times. Now her roller coaster life is over, it's time to leave the amusement park and begin a new adventure into the unknown.
She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Rest in Peace.
Celebration of Life will be held in her honor August 25th from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m., at the home of her sister Shauna, 1940 West 14200 South, Bluffdale.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019