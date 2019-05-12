In Loving Memory

Linda Marie Brower, mom, wife, grandma, and friend, passed peacefully surrounded by family on April 25, 2019 in Tooele, UT after a long process of gradually declining health. Her family is grateful she is now free of pain and suffering.

Linda dedicated her life to her family, including her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jim Brower, her children, Rob (Amber) Smith; Christy Anderson; Jeremy (Jill) Smith; Cory (April) Smith; Justin (Megan) Smith; and Ryann Rasmussen. Linda had six children, ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Linda enjoyed crafts, including quilt tying and crochet and was very talented. She loved movies and true crime and became a world-class armchair detective. Linda also loved to travel and visited Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, Mexico, Connecticut and Nevada, among many others. In 2009, she finally met the one true love of her life, Jim, and they married on June 4, 2010.

Linda was an excellent employee and very proud of her career success at Hercules, Sorenson Bioscience and GE Healthcare. She loved exploring and meeting new people, especially kids. Her dream was to be a Black Jack dealer in Las Vegas because she enjoyed mingling and loved to play cards. Her all-time favorites were music, gum and Diet Coke. And of course, she loved all her doggies and grand doggies and was notorious for sneaking a few extra treats. Everyone, including her fur babies, knew her as Grandma.

Born on January 14, 1950 in Salt Lake City, UT to Irene and DeVerl Peterson, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Lee, her mom and dad, and her great granddaughter, Elly Jae. She grew up in the Salt Lake Valley and loved her early life on the farm. Linda graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1968.

Her family will celebrate her life with friends sometime in the near future. Please contact a family member for details.

Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary