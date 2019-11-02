Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin
66 South 300 East
Santaquin, UT 84655
(801) 754-3692
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Little Cottonwood 8th Ward
6180 South Glenoaks Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Little Cottonwood 8th Ward
6180 South Glenoaks Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Cottonwood 8th Ward
6180 South Glenoaks Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie Potter Anderson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Marie Potter Anderson Obituary
Linda Anderson
1943 - 2019
Linda Marie Potter Anderson, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 peacefully at her home.
She was born July 25, 1943 in Winnemucca, Nevada to Lowell Edwards and Marie Petrarca Potter. She married Joseph Van Anderson February 1, 1963 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.
She is survived by her husband J. Van Anderson, children Jamie (Mark) Brown, Santaquin, Brooke (Brett) Brown, St. George, Michelle Hale, Herriman, Daren (Kelli) Anderson, Spanish Fork; 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; a brother Tom (Marla) Potter and a sister Robyn Smith. She was preceded in death by two infant children, her parents and a sister.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Little Cottonwood 8th Ward, 6180 South Glenoaks Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church Sunday, November 3rd from 5:00 - 6:30 pm and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. View full obituary and share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -