Linda Anderson
1943 - 2019
Linda Marie Potter Anderson, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 peacefully at her home.
She was born July 25, 1943 in Winnemucca, Nevada to Lowell Edwards and Marie Petrarca Potter. She married Joseph Van Anderson February 1, 1963 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.
She is survived by her husband J. Van Anderson, children Jamie (Mark) Brown, Santaquin, Brooke (Brett) Brown, St. George, Michelle Hale, Herriman, Daren (Kelli) Anderson, Spanish Fork; 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; a brother Tom (Marla) Potter and a sister Robyn Smith. She was preceded in death by two infant children, her parents and a sister.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Little Cottonwood 8th Ward, 6180 South Glenoaks Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church Sunday, November 3rd from 5:00 - 6:30 pm and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. View full obituary and share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 2, 2019