Linda Price Griswell, 65, passed away peacefully at her home on March 26th, 2019. She was born November 19, 1953, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lois Morrill and John Edward (Jack) Price. She was raised in the Poplar Grove area, the fifth of 8 children. She was an active member of the LDS Church.

As a child, she enjoyed trips to the Worlds Fair in Seattle, camping in the outdoors with the Metcalfs and Mitchells, and long summer weekends with her cousins in Midway, Utah. She spent countless hours losing to her brothers at Rook and trying to 'shoot the moon' in Hearts. She graduated from West High in 1972 where she cultivated lifelong friendships which continued to meet every month for the last 45 years.

She was the mother of two beautiful daughters who were her life, Bridgit Karren Wekluk (Gary) and Rachel (who tragically passed away 20 years ago this month). Linda was also a grandmother to Anna, Nicholas, and Gavin who she was so proud of and loved with all her heart.

She served in the US Naval Reserves, was a legal secretary for Ray, Quinney &Nebeker, a paralegal for the 11th Circuit Court of Georgia, and most recently she worked at the Utah State Office of Recovery Services. She is survived by Bridgit (Gary) Wekluk, Herriman, Grandchildren Anna, Nicholas and Gavin Wekluk, Lois Morrill Price (mother) Louise Price Piper (Art, deceased), Beverton, OR; Sharon Price Benson (L. Jay), So. Jordan, UT; Floyd Price (Marilyn), Saratoga Springs, UT; Steve Price (Tifani), Marion, UT; Robert Price (Julene) Daniels, UT, and Vance Price (Kelly), Grantsville, UT and countless nieces and nephews who remember her as the "Fun, Beautiful, Favorite Aunt who always took time to play cards with them."

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel, her father, Jack, her sister, Sara Price Whitelock, and her Sister-in-law, Brooke Perri Price.

On Monday, April 1st, 2019, a viewing will be held at 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral services at 11:00 AM at the Highland Ward in Murray, UT (932 West Greenoaks Drive). Interment will take place in the Heber Valley cemetery at 2:00pm. A special thanks to everyone who helped Linda through the last several years. Now reunited with her daughter and father, may she rest in peace. Condolences may be shared online at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.

