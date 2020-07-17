1945 ~ 2020Linda Ruth Rytting Baer peacefully passed away on the evening of July 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her six children.Linda was born on August 24, 1945 in Salt Lake City to George and Maxine Bitter Rytting. She grew up in Layton with siblings Howard, Marlow, Marvin, Sandy, Carolee and Suzanne. As a child, she enjoyed reading, sewing and sitting under the shade of the trees in her backyard.After graduation from Davis High School, she left her familiar hometown and set off on various new life adventures including attending and graduating from Brigham Young University. She eventually settled in the San Francisco Bay Area with dear friends as she began her career.While attending the Berkeley University Ward, she met Robert Baer, a charming, aspiring attorney who was confined to a wheelchair due to contracting polio as a teenager. Linda and Bob began dating and were married on August 7, 1970 and had six children over the next 13 years. Her life was forever changed when, after 23 years of marriage, Bob died unexpectedly of a heart attack. Her undaunting faith inspired her to press on as she continued to support three adult daughters and her three younger children.After 35 years in the Bay Area, Linda moved to Utah to be closer to her adult children. She established new roots in Cedar Hills, making new friends while forever staying committed to the dear ones she left behind. When her youngest daughter was preparing to serve a mission, Linda decided to serve her own senior mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 18 months in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission where she stretched the limits of her comfort zone to serve the Lord and the missionaries in that area.Linda lived for her family while still taking time for herself. She enjoyed hobbies such as traveling, quilting, reading, and volunteering in multiple capacities within the Church and in her local community.Linda leaves behind her six children: Kathryn (Mark) Newman, Julianne (Sam) Bushman, Christine (Scott) Holmes, John (Karla) Baer, Stephen (Jennifer) Baer and Susie (Brad) Young along with 33 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Linda was preceded in death by her sweetheart Robert and her parents George & Maxine, two brothers, one sister and many other loved ones.Viewings will be held on Friday, July 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson & Sons Mortuary Lone Peak, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland and on Saturday, July 18th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Cedar Hills 4th Ward, 4580 W Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills. Funeral and graveside services will be held on Saturday July 18th. Due to gathering restrictions, attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. For those who would like to participate virtually, a live stream of the funeral can be viewed at 11:00 a.m. at the following link:Meeting ID: 876 2928 5972Password: 133811In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Humanitarian Fund or General Missionary Fund, or generously give to a friend or neighbor in need.